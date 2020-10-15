Suspect arrested after shots fired at 31st Street, Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect after shots were fired Wednesday in the area of 31st Street and Ogeechee Road.
According to police, a ShotSpotter notification alerted officers to several shots being fired at about 11:45 a.m.
Police say an officer in the area also heard the gunfire and responded quickly. That officer witnessed a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene.
The police department says the officer pursued the vehicle to Dean Forest Road and Interstate 16 where the pursuit ended without incident and the driver was taken into custody.
Officers recovered a stolen firearm and two loaded magazines.
Gregory Darryl Gadson Jr., 27, was charged with reckless conduct, four counts of criminal damage to property second degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft of stolen property and multiple traffic citations.
Detectives determined that the shots on 31st Street resulted in property damage to several residences.
No injuries were reported.
