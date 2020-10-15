Thursday: Cloudier with spotty rain showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under more clouds, temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s. There are a couple coastal showers and a few more are possible through the commute and into our afternoon. Further west and inland, areas of fog are expected through 8 a.m. before lifting.
This afternoon features warm temperatures in the mid and upper 80s with spotty rain showers under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky.
A cold front brings much cooler weekend weather!
The front moves through with a few more spotty showers Friday. You’ll notice the cooler trend by later Friday evening and most of us wake up to sunshine and temperatures in the 50s Saturday morning; only rebounding to around 70° Saturday afternoon with more sun, lower humidity and a pleasant breeze.
Sunday is forecast to be the coolest morning; some more inland 40s are possible. A warming trend gets-going heading into next week.
TROPICS -
There is a low risk of tropical development in a few areas of the Tropical Atlantic Basin. A tropic wave is approaching the Antilles, some storms are bubbling in the southwest Caribbean and in the middle of the Atlantic. None of these are imminent threats. We’ll be watching the southwest Caribbean and Atlantic, though, a little more closely as we head into later next week.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
