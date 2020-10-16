Calculating the 2020 Census response rate for Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, Oct. 15, marked the last day for self-response for the 2020 Census.
In Chatham County, the percentage of people filling it out was just under the state average at about 60 percent.
We’ve been hearing the push at nearly every event where a public official was speaking, complete your 2020 Census. Now, with that window closed, we’re asking a Census expert how the county and its municipalities stacked up.
This year, U.S. citizens could respond to the Census in more ways than ever: by phone, mail or online. And if you didn’t take advantage of one of those methods, you likely got a knock at your door by a Census taker over the last few months.
In Chatham County, Pooler has the highest response rate, while Tybee Island has the lowest. At 60.5 percent self-responding, that’s about on par with where Chatham County was in the 2010 Census. But one local Census expert says that number will go up.
“That doesn’t include any Census takers. It doesn’t include any of the enumeration that went on in group quarters like nursing homes, colleges, any type of group facilities, hospitals, things like that. We wouldn’t see those numbers,” Lizann Roberts said.
It will be months before we do. But according to Roberts, she’s confident all Chatham County citizens were at least contacted. Though, time will tell how many participated.
