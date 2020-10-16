Chatham Co. Board of Elections member encourages voters to ask poll workers if you have questions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What do you do if you don’t see a particular race or candidate on your ballot when you get to the polls?
Chatham County Board of Elections member Antwan Lang says a resident he spoke with came across this issue when she went to vote.
Lang says the voter told him she did not see Georgia’s Special Election Senate Race on her ballot. He says she was unable to get help at the polls and decided to leave after casting her ballot.
To avoid this, Lang recommends citizens bring their sample ballot, be persistent and ask for help. He also says if you don’t see a particular race, it could be because there are several versions of ballots for certain areas or a glitch in the voting system.
Either way, he says it’s important to check your ballot and reach out a poll manager or worker for help
“You can approach your poll manager, you can approach your poll worker with questions concerning your ballot if you think there’s something, please do so. Do not just simply go through the motions and just vote. Go ahead and ask those questions,” Lang said.
Lang also says poll staff are trained to deal with this issue among others.
