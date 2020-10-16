Crash closes southbound lanes of I-95 near Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic on southbound I-95 is being forced to exit at Exit 106/Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Friday morning due to a crash.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes are closed as crews work to clear a crash involving an overturned semi.
Savannah Police say no one was injured in the crash.
Heavy delays can be expected in the area.
Alternate routes:
- Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy to Benton Blvd
- Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy to GA-21
