Crash closes southbound lanes of I-95 near Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy
I-95 SB crash. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | October 16, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 6:36 AM

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic on southbound I-95 is being forced to exit at Exit 106/Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Friday morning due to a crash.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes are closed as crews work to clear a crash involving an overturned semi.

Savannah Police say no one was injured in the crash.

Heavy delays can be expected in the area.

Alternate routes:

  • Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy to Benton Blvd
  • Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy to GA-21

