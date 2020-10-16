End Zone: High school football scores for Friday, Oct. 16

By WTOC Staff | October 16, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 11:48 PM

(WTOC) - High school football games in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020:

  • Benedictine 21 vs. Appling County 28
  • James Island 10 vs. Hilton Head High 24
  • John Paul II 14 vs. Hilton Head Christian 42
  • Deerfield-Windsor 34 vs. Savannah County Day 42
  • Statesboro 0 vs. Richmond Hill 34
  • Brunswick 38 vs. South Effingham 6
  • Bradwell Institute 14 vs. Glynn Academy 41
  • Metter 37 vs. Screven County 0
  • Calvary 21 vs. Stratford Academy 28
  • Savannah Christian 21 vs. First Presbyterian 14
  • Liberty County 7 vs. Southeast Bulloch 21
  • Memorial Day 0 vs. Bulloch Academy 38
  • Bacon County 14 vs. Jeff Davis 41
  • RTCA 0 vs. St. Andrew’s 69
  • Bluffton 7 vs. Beaufort 47
  • May River 46 vs. Colleton Co. 14
  • Battery Creek 0 vs. Oceanside Collegiate 55
  • Whale Branch 33 vs. Cross 14

