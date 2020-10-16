Friday: Cold front arrive later this afternoon, evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning under a few clouds. We’re ahead of the cold front. The front shifts through later this afternoon and early evening.
Ahead of it, temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon! Yes, it will still be warm! An isolated shower, or two, may move through with this front between 3 and 7 p.m. Temperatures trend cooler as the evening wears on and winds increase out of the north and northeast.
A much cooler, breezy and partly cloudy to mostly sunny Saturday morning is expected. Temperatures only peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday afternoon under sunshine for most of the day.
Temperatures dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s in many spots Sunday morning. A warming trend gets-going heading into next week; a few warm afternoon are likely ahead of the next cold front later next week.
TROPICS -
Most of the Atlantic Basin is quiet this morning. There are two areas of storminess, one in the central Atlantic and another in the southwestern Caribbean, that have a low chance of tropical development. More specifically, the area in the southwestern Caribbean needs to be watch more closely as we get into next week. Our next tropical storm may form in the Caribbean, extreme southeastern Gulf of southwestern Atlantic later next week. There is no reason to worry, locally. It’s just an area to keep an eye on.
Have a great day and wonderful weekend,
Cutter
