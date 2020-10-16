Friday: Cold front arrive later this afternoon, evening

Most of the Atlantic Basin is quiet this morning. There are two areas of storminess, one in the central Atlantic and another in the southwestern Caribbean, that have a low chance of tropical development. More specifically, the area in the southwestern Caribbean needs to be watch more closely as we get into next week. Our next tropical storm may form in the Caribbean, extreme southeastern Gulf of southwestern Atlantic later next week. There is no reason to worry, locally. It’s just an area to keep an eye on.