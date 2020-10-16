Komen set to hold virtual Race for the Cure Savannah event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia is gearing up for its virtual Race for the Cure.
Instead of the usual run taking place Saturday morning, the group is asking participants to run or walk in their own neighborhoods to help raise awareness for breast cancer.
Race for the Cure is the group’s largest fundraiser of the year. It draws thousands of participants and hundreds of thousands of dollars to help find a cure.
Due to the pandemic, Komen was not able to hold its usual run in April. But organizers decided to hold a virtual run on Oct. 17 instead.
Right now, Komen says more than 1,000 people have pledged to run or walk Saturday morning. The event will begin with a small ceremony at 8 a.m.
If you would like to participate, you still have time to register. Click here to find out more and to register online.
