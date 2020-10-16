One month since some Liberty Co. students returned to in-person learning

LIBERTY COUNTY Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a month since Liberty County schools re-opened their doors to students.
Right now, around 50 percent of students are back in the classroom, with the rest learning online.
“It’s different for them and it’s different for us.”
It’s a school year like no other.
For Frank Long Elementary teacher Amy Cooper, she didn’t know what to expect when the school reopened. She just knew she missed her students.
“So much of teaching is building a relationship with students,” Cooper said.
Liberty County teachers are teaching in-person and virtually simultaneously, which Cooper says took some time to get used to.
“You just kind of have to think outside the box and think of different ways to engage students and keep them on task,” Cooper said.
The district and each school have also had to think outside the box when it comes to keeping the kids safe and healthy — making small adjustments to procedures like sharpening a pencil or using the water fountain...any action that could easily spread COVID-19.
Liberty County School System’s COVID-19 report shows the district had no cases of COVID-19, with no students or staff in quarantine, during the first three weeks of in-person learning.
However, the district saw its first positive staff case this week and now seven staff members and 18 students are in quarantine.
District leaders credit the screening policy and questions with catching cases once students and staff arrive at school, but more so, when they’re home.
“We haven’t even really had a lot of kids we’ve had to send home. I think our parents are doing a great job of keeping their children home when they’re sick,” Communications Coordinator Cathy Lane said.
As the school year continues, the district plans to revisit its COVID-19 procedures to find other ways to keep families more informed, such as sending a letter out to every family if someone tests positive at their child’s school.
