Roger Moss birthday concert being held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roger Moss is having a birthday concert Saturday, Oct. 17 at Victory North in Savannah.
Roger tells us Victory North has really spread the tables out to make it a safe event. They’re calling this Roger’s 40th Anniversary of his 24th Birthday. The night will feature a full band and vocalists Mikki Sodergren and Danielle Smart.
The concert will start at 7 p.m. with courtyard cocktails at 6. They’ll have songs from American Songbook, Broadway, Jazz, R&B, Soul, and Pop.
“For this event, we brought in some major talent. ATC Gold Medalist Mikki Sodergren, guitarist Bill Smith, vocalist Jane Ogle and Savannah’s new rising star, Danielle Smart, will join Roger on stage,” announced Music Director Kim Steiner.
Seating is limited and tables are socially distanced.
Tickets for the in-person concert or the live stream are available by clicking here.
