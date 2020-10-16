Savannah Philharmonic Prepares for Picnic in the Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just days away from the 2020 Picnic in the Park, and this year, we’re going virtual!
This weekend you can watch the show right here on WTOC from the comfort of your home. Cyreia Sandlin caught up with the philharmonic’s music and artistic director, as well as this year’s guest conductor, to find out what you can expect.
This year’s Picnic in the Park will air only on WTOC on October 18 at 5:00 p.m.
Here’s how to participate in the costume contest:
- Follow the Savannah Philharmonic’s Instagram account.
- Post your photo and include the #PIPmask
- Make sure you post by 10 a.m. on Monday, October 19 and wear a mask in the photo.
- Winners will be announced Tuesday, October 20. The top three will win a prize!
The musicians will dress up too! To vote for your favorite costumed musician Sunday, make sure you’re liking and following the philharmonic’s Facebook fanpage. Then, “react” with a like, heart, or laugh on your favorite costumes.
