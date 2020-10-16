School system closing West Chatham Elementary for one week after positive COVID-19 cases

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is closing West Chatham Elementary School for a week after positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the school system, there have been positive COVID cases identified among administrative and front office personnel. The school system states that there is no indication that those who have tested positive have been in close contact with any students at the school.
Parents are still asked to monitor your child closely for possible symptoms.
The school system says that the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected while the building is closed for one week.
West Chatham Elementary students will use virtual instruction Oct. 19-23:
- Students should follow their normal instructional schedule and log on to “itsLearning” for classes during the closure.
- Should you have any questions about assignments or instruction during the closure, please contact your child’s teacher.
Parents will be notified of the school reopening no later than close of business on Thursday, Oct. 22.
