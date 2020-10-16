Suspect accused of helping destroy evidence in murder of Fort Stewart soldier’s wife

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Former inmate, Devin Ryan of Hardeeville, is being charged with helping to destroy evidence in the murder of a wife of a Fort Stewart soldier.
Abree Boykin was killed in 2018 and there was a search for her Honda Accord that was stolen from her home.
Stafon Davis recently pled guilty to Boykin’s murder. The indictment states that Ryan knew Davis from their previous time spent in prison on unrelated charges.
At the time of Boykin’s death, both of them were on a supervised release.
Federal prosecutors say that after the shooting, Davis contacted Ryan for help in getting rid of the car and gave directions to a place in Hardeeville. The indictment states the men met up and Ryan set the car on fire.
It goes on to say that Ryan lied to investigators working the case.
Davis is in custody while awaiting sentencing. Ryan’s case is awaiting trial.
