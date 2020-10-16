Suspect charged for September sexual assault on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man involved in a string of incidents, including a sexual assault.
Back on Sept. 19, deputies responded to a burglary and sexual assault in the Spanish Wells Road neighborhood.
Last week, deputies found a crashed car in a ditch on Muddy Creek Road in Hilton Head. Deputies believe evidence found in that car links 22-year-old Tyreek Robinson to the sexual assault on Sept. 19.
Thursday, deputies got a call about a man with a gun on Cordillo Way. They arrived to find a dispute about payment for an Uber ride and reports of a shot being fired. They arrested Robinson at the scene.
Robinson is charged with criminal sexual conduct – 1st degree, burglary – 1st degree, aggravated voyeurism and petit larceny. He is also charged with discharging a firearm within town limits, unlawful carrying of a pistol and pointing presenting a firearm.
