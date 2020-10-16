United Way aids Liberty Co. community during COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is staying busy throughout the pandemic providing assistance to four counties.
Before the pandemic, all three shelves were filled with ready-to-go meals. Now, more than six months later, the shelves are close to empty; just showing the need in the Liberty County community.
Food is just one of several types of assistance United Way in Liberty County is helping those in need with. The assistant area director says volunteers are taking an average of about 72 calls a day.
Residents are calling about utility assistance, counseling services, medicine assistance and rental assistance.
The area director says Liberty County’s United Way has been able to help give a total of $135,000 in emergency rental assistance through the COVID Rapid Relief Fund.
Kayce Masaniai says the pandemic has impacted many in the community who have never needed help before.
“Those they have received assistance through the COVID Rapid Response Relief Fund, 90% of them have never called before. They were first callers, so that speaks to the impact it has had on your average members in the community,” Assistant Area Director Kayce Masaniai said.
If you are interested in helping the United Way of the Coastal Empire lend a hand to the community, you can do that in three different ways: give, advocate or volunteer.
Information can be found on their website.
