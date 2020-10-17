Higher than normal tides expected through Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beautiful weather continues into the evening as temperatures fall into the 60s after sunset. If you’re outside this evening, you might notice the northeasterly breeze around 10 miles per hour, which will stick around overnight.
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 7PM-11PM. The Fort Pulaski tide gauge is expected to reach 9.7′ around 9:19PM which is in the minor flood stage (9.5′).
Sunday morning’s high tide is projected to be evening higher, with a projected high tide of 10′ around 9:51AM. At 10′, the Fort Pulaski tide gauge reaches moderate flood stage. Another Coastal Flood Advisory is likely in the morning. Remember, never drive on water-covered roads!
High pressure holds our rain chance low on Sunday. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 50s away from the coast, but afternoon highs will make it into the mid to upper 70s. It will be another breezy day with a northeasterly wind of 10-15 miles per hour. Wind near 20 miles per hour is likely along the coast. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Sunday night.
Monday morning won’t be quite as cool with lows near 60 and highs near 80. There will be showers offshore, but a few isolated showers could sneak onshore along the coast.
Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon thanks to an onshore during the middle and end of the week, but widespread rain isn’t expected over the next few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s during the work week, with morning lows surging back to the upper 60s by the second half of the work week.
We will watch our next front approach as we head into this coming weekend. This front could stall instead of completely clearing the area, which would lead to increased rain chances next Saturday and Sunday.
This Sunday morning (the 18th) will be the coolest out of the next week, so enjoy it while you can! Our next shot at “cooler” air is over a week away.
Tropics:
We are watching a non-tropical low southeast of Bermuda. This has an 80% chance of becoming a subtropical depression/storm within 48 hours. Local impacts are not expected.
There is also a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next five days. We will be watching this to see how it develops as it moves north through the week, as this has a potential to move closer to southern Florida in about a week.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
