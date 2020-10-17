Port Wentworth Police seek suspect after shooting at Rice Creek subdivision

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) -Police with Port Wentworth are investigating after a shooting happened in the Rice Creek subdivision adjacent to Highway 21.
They are asking for help as they attempt to locate a suspect in the shooting, Tyshaun Hakeem Finch. If you have any information or the whereabouts of Finch, please contact 911 or 411Tip.
Police ask the public to please stay away from the Rice Creek area.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
