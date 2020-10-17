‘Steady turnout’ as Chatham County residents vote early on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -This is the first weekend of early voting, with many in Chatham County taking advantage of the opportunity.
The Chatham County Board of Registrars says they had a steady turnout since voting opened Saturday morning at 9 a.m. That turnout kept up until the polls closed at 4 p.m.
The Board of Registrars says Chatham County expanded opportunities this year for people voting in person prior to election day. The Board of Registrars says as of Saturday, Chatham County saw more than 14,000 voters so far. 800 of those voted Saturday. Weekend voters said the process is convenient because of having work during the week. Some say the process was easier than they expected and that they voted early because they didn’t want to wait until the last minute to exercise their right.
“Just to have a voice, just to be heard," said early voter Robert Arnold. "To be a role model to my kids and the grandkids, so just get out and have your voice be heard.”
“It’s definitely exciting knowing that what I’m voting for is hopefully going to be taken into account for,” said early voter Haylon Rayes.
There are two weekends people can come out to vote during the 3 week period. The next weekend will be October 24th.
Chatham County voters can come to the main office off of Eisenhower Drive to vote between noon and 5 p.m.
