‘Steady turnout’ as Chatham County residents vote early on Saturday

The Board of Registrars says Chatham County expanded opportunities this year for people voting in person prior to election day. The Board of Registrars says as of Saturday, Chatham County saw more than 14,000 voters so far. 800 of those voted Saturday. Weekend voters said the process is convenient because of having work during the week. Some say the process was easier than they expected and that they voted early because they didn’t want to wait until the last minute to exercise their right.