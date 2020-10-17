Savannah residents participate in Susan G. Komen’s virtual ‘Race for the Cure’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -You may have seen a lot of pink around town this morning.
That’s because it was the official kick-off of Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia’s Race for the Cure.
Instead of the traditional run which attracts thousands of participants to Ellis Square, Komen Coastal Georgia held a virtual run due to the ongoing pandemic.
Around 1,200 participants were encouraged to run or walk in honor of breast cancer awareness.
WTOC found several small groups running and walking around Savannah’s Daffin Park on Saturday. We spoke to an 18-year breast cancer survivor who says she never thought she’d make it this far.
“I’m truly honored that I can be here and I can do this," said Komen’s Cancer Free Fairy Elizabeth Myers. "I have people that say to me 'I’ve looked forward to seeing you all year, because I want to be you. ' You know these young survivors say, ‘I’m going to be you one day.’”
The money raised through the virtual run will go towards helping women right here in the Coastal Empire.
So far, the run has brought in more than $150,000.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.