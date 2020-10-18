Georgia voters cast 1.4 million ballots ahead of November election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia voters hoping to beat the crowds ahead of the line on Election Day have cast 1,451,131 ballots in the November election. This number was recorded at noon, October 18th.
This number represents more than a 150 percent increase in total early voting compared to 2016.
More than 9,000 ballots were counted on Sunday afternoon. More than 790,000 in-person ballots have been cast so far, and more than 657,000 absentee mail-in ballots have been sent in.
“Georgia is a leader in election access,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”
