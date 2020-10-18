Humane Society for Greater Savannah holds first ever fall festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It was a puppy party at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, as they held their very first fall festival on Sunday.
Hundreds of people came out to bring in the fall season, some even dressed up in costumes.
Over 70 vendors and over 100 volunteers also helped make the event possible.
The humane society coordinator said COVID-19 forced them to cancel on of their biggest fundraisers earlier in the year.
She said they were looking for a fun way to raise money and this was the perfect way to do so.
“We wanted to hold the fall fair not only for us to raise money for our medical department, but also for our community," said Humane society foster coordinator. "We understand that a lot of businesses were hurt by COVID, so we just wanted them to have an event. A lot of businesses who are here, this is their very first event, so they’re getting sales, they’re meeting people and we’re getting dogs adopted.”
Masks were highly enforced at the event.
Their goal was to raise $6,000.
