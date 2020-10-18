New system helps Chatham Co. voters beat lines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County is introducing a new online system that allows voters to see approximate wait times prior to getting in line at the polls.
Chatham County Board of Elections member Antwan Lang says this is a state-wide system, but it’s the first time Chatham County has used it.
Poll managers at the various polling locations will look at their lines, inputting data into the system with their approximate wait time. Voters can simply open the website, click on each polling location, and see the wait time and other important information.
Right now, the website pulls up the early voting polls. Lang says he’s excited to have this system up and running because it’s important for voters to be able to have a voting plan and knowing wait times is a big part of that.
“What that allows is for the citizen to be able to see before they take off from work or before they take off for lunch, if they have a 30-minute break or an hour break or whether or not they need to just wait until after work," Lang says. "They’ll be able to see, very clearly, whether or not they’ll have time to vote.”
Lang says the staff is still training poll managers on how to input the data into the system, so not all locations on the website will show wait times just yet. On Election Day, Lang says the site will show all 91 polling locations' wait times in Chatham County.
