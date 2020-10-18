Savannah family homeless after Oxford Court fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A Savannah family is without a home tonight following a fire on Oxford Court.
Savannah Fire Department says fire crews found the residents outside when they arrived.
Crews were able to rescue the family dog from the home. Fire officials say the fire damaged a bedroom, but there were no injuries.
Savannah Fire says the fire appears to have started in an area where a hoverboard was charging. The department is crediting a teenage girl for alerting her family to the fire...helping them escape unharmed.
Two off-duty firefighters and a retired fire captain also helped knock down the flames with a garden hose.
