Warmer weather settles in for the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly clear skies remain overhead this evening with temperatures falling into the 60s after sunset. There will be a light northeasterly breezy, but it will be comfortable outside!
Monday morning won’t be quite as cool with lows near 60 in the Savannah metro and highs in the lower 80s.
The Fort Pulaski river gauge is expected to reach minor flood stage Monday morning. The tide is projected to reach 9.7′ at around 10:44AM. Major impacts are not expected but remember, never drive on water-covered roads!
Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two to sneak onshore over the beaches during the afternoon.
Tuesday morning will be about ten degrees above average (56°F), with morning lows in the mid 60s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. There’s also a little bit better chance for a few isolated showers to move onshore on Tuesday compared to Monday.
Our isolated coverage of rain continues through the middle of the week, but widespread rain isn’t expected over the next few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s during the work week, with morning lows surging back to the upper 60s by the second half of the work week.
We will watch our next front approach as we head into this coming weekend. This front could stall instead of completely clearing the area, which would lead to increased rain chances heading into the weekend.
We’ll likely remain above average 78°F/56°F for at least the next week. Long-range models are hinting at our next strong cold front arriving in about a week and a half.
Tropics:
We are watching a non-tropical low southeast of Bermuda. This has an 80% chance of becoming a Subtropical Depression or Subtropical Storm within the next day or so. Local impacts are not expected.
There is also a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next five days. We will be watching this to see how it develops as it moves north through the week, as this has a potential to move closer to southern Florida in about a week.
