What might the next year of the pandemic be like?

Looking ahead at the pandemic in the months to come, LaPook offered his own advice — do not forget about preventive medicine. Routine tests and screenings — such as mammograms, colonoscopies, Pap smears, and blood pressure checks — can spot an illness before it worsens. Health care providers are taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, LaPook said, so people should maintain their schedule for these screenings and not be afraid to go to their doctor’s office.