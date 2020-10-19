Beaufort Co. Administrator announces resignation

By WTOC Staff | October 19, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 10:55 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Beaufort County Administrator Ashley Jacobs announced that she has resigned, effective immediately. She has only been on the job a year and a half.

In a statement, Jacobs thanked her staff and employees, and said quote,

“As the result of an agreement that’s been reached with Beaufort County Council, I have submitted my resignation. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the Beaufort County Administrator. It was an honor and a privilege to serve and to lead.”

