Conviction of Ft. Benning soldier in infant son’s 2012 murder upheld

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Fort Benning soldier convicted of the felony murder of his infant son has had his conviction upheld by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
On New Year’s Eve in 2011, Shane Hinkson’s finacée dropped their 8-month-old son, Alexander Cabanayan, off with him at his Columbus apartment so she could celebrate the holiday with friends.
Hinkson was reportedly upset she was going out and the couple engaged in heated arguments via text message and phone calls.
The next day, Hinkson’s fiancée’s went straight to work as he was going to continue watching Alexander. Just before 2:00 p.m., Hinkson called her and told her to come over because “something bad had happened.”
She later testified that Hinkson told her not to call ambulance and if she did not come alone, he would shoot them.
She and Alexander got a ride to the hospital where it was determined he had a severe brain injury and was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for emergency surgery. He died several days later on Jan. 6, 2012.
In 2015, Hinkson was found guilty of several crimes, including felony murder based on aggravated assault and felony murder based on cruelty to children. He was sentenced to life in prison.
The Supreme Court of Georgia’s 34-page opinion rejects Hinkson’s arguments on appeal.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.