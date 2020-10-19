Evans Co. School District reports one case of COVID-19 in September

EVANS CO, Ga. (WTOC) -Evans County school district leaders are proud of their low numbers when it comes to COVID-19 cases within the district.
Last month they did have one positive case among an elementary student but have since been COVID free.
It’s been about a month since students and faculty in the county returned to the classroom for face to face learning and the assistant superintendent says they’re still going strong with 0 cases of Covid 19 and nobody in quarantine for school-based exposure.
Though it’s a work in progress, assistant superintendent Dr. Toney Jordan says it’s been a collaborative effort of everyone doing their part.
He says though masks are not required, students have been very responsive and respectful of the guidelines put in place.
Currently, the district has over 1,300 students that returned to face to face learning with 266 employees. He says they continue to make adjustments along the way to keep students and faculty safe and healthy so that everyone can get back to normal as soon as possible.
“We still have some students who have elected to stay home and we certainly support that," said Dr. Jordan. "The ones who decided to come to school, they realize that there’s some guidelines that must be followed. Directional signs in the hallways, social distancing in the classroom, in the cafeteria, they understand that and when they made the commitment to come back, they understood that they would have to follow these guidelines in order for this to be successful.”
The district does post a COVID-19 update weekly to its website and Facebook page for parents and families.
