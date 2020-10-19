Evans Memorial Hospital offers first-time oncoplastic reconstruction

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - During Breast Cancer Awareness month, Evans Memorial Hospital is expanding its services to women battling the disease.
For the first time ever, they’re partnering with a local plastic surgeon to offer oncoplastic reconstruction.
For most women who are battling breast cancer or who have survived the disease, oftentimes they’re left with a scar reminding them of the pain and suffering they had to go through.
“To be able to help them regain their femininity and regain their self of being whole again, it’s basically why I come to work every day.”
Which is why Evans Memorial Hospital is partnering with a local plastic surgeon to bring a reconstruction service to people in the county, never offered before.
“So, it’s only for a subset of patients who have a very specific type of breast cancer where it doesn’t develop into the whole breast, so the oncologic surgeon can remove just the very segmental part of the breast cancer itself and the rest of the breast in benign breast tissue,” Dr. Patrick Buchanan said.
Dr. Buchanan said one in eight women will get a breast cancer diagnosis sometime in their life and this reconstruction they’re offering has only been around for the past five to six years.
So far, they have treated three patients with breast cancer with immediate oncoplastic reconstruction in the past two weeks since starting the services.
“You have to have the tissue mobilized and moved in order to fill that space and that can be done at the time of surgery, so that the breast that we work on will not have permanent contour change, meaning divot,” Dr. Rebecca Spahos said.
Dr. Spahos is Evans Memorial’s surgeon and breast specialist who works hand-in-hand with Dr. Buchanan to make the procedure happen.
CEO Bill Lee said their goal is to continue to provide better health care closer to home.
“What that means for us at the hospital is so exciting, it means that our residents of our counties that we serve, the women of the counties that we serve, really can stay close to home and stay local in order to have these procedures done,” Lee said.
“Being able to provide this collaboration in very rural towns, because the number one reason that women don’t get breast reconstruction is access to plastic surgeons.”
Anyone currently battling breast cancer or is a survivor and is interested can contact Evans Memorial Hospital.
