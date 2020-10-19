League of Women Voters announces free trolley rides to the polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you need a ride to the polls during this early voting period, Rhe League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia has partnered with the Savannah Tribune to help get you there. They’re offering free trolley rides for Eastside and Westside residents in Savannah. The trolleys will take you to early voting locations to vote or drop off your absentee ballot in a secure dropbox.