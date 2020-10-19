Monday: Gradual Warming Trend Begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It’s a cool, dry morning across the area with temperatures range from the mid-50s to lower 60s. Some very patchy fog is possible through the morning commute, but there shouldn’t be any real road issues.
Under a few clouds, the temperature warms into the upper 70s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. There could be a few sprinkles along the coast, but the vast majority of us remain dry.
Warmer, cloudier, wetter weather is on the way!
Spotty rain is possible Tuesday with scattered downpours in the forecast Wednesday. In general, cloudier weather and at least a spotty chance of rain are in the forecast lingering into early next weekend.
Temperatures remain warmer than normal through the extended forecast.
TROPICS -
The Atlantic Basin has two areas of storminess that are worth being watched. One, in the central Atlantic, has a high chance of tropical development. A second, in the southwestern Caribbean, has a low risk. Neither pose a direct threat to any landmass right now but we’re watching it - especially the storminess in the Caribbean.
Have a wonderful Monday,
Cutter
