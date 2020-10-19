New Okefenokee Swamp exhibit at Georgia Welcome Center

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Visitors traveling south on Interstate 95 in Georgia can now learn more about one of the states' natural treasures, the Okefenokee Swamp.
A new Okefenokee exhibit is opening at the Georgia Welcome Center in Port Wentworth. It gives visitors more information about the wildlife refuge, including three deferent ways to enter the swamp and what you might see at each one.
The Okefenokee Board of Trustees hopes the exhibit will inspire more tourists to visit the area.
“We are certainty trying to make it available to people who have gotten restless quarantining at home and ready to be out in an environment where it’s safe to be and where there’s fresh air and where there are things to learn about nature and how god created this world,” Chairman Dr. William Clark said.
The Okefenokee Swamp is home to hundreds of unique species of animals and plants, and has over 90,000 visitors a year.
