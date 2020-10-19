Savannah-Chatham school nurses discuss COVID-19 protocols

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah-Chatham School is closed this week after the district announced positive COVID-19 cases among staff.
West Chatham Elementary School sits empty while staff isolate and self-quarantine after positive cases of COVID-19.
“There were no students impacted from everything that we have learned. It was staff, and because of the number of staff that were impacted - either quarantining or isolating due to testing positive - the district made the decision to go ahead and put a pause, let’s see what happens this week and then reassess,” District Cluster Nurse Christina Chancey, RN, said.
While West Chatham Elementary School will remain closed for the rest of the week, school nursing staff was asked if that’s the story for every school with a positive COVID-19 case.
“We look at each case individually and the numbers there and the way they correlate to others you know as far as if there’s a cluster or if there are two totally separate cases so what happens at one school does not necessarily indicate what will happen at every single school,” District Nursing Administrator Lisa Wilson, RN, said.
Students and staff are being screened before entry to the building, but nurses are also monitoring students while at school. If someone presents ill, they will be investigated and isolated if needed.
“We follow up on that student to make sure that they are not showing and additional symptoms and then we also monitor them to make sure that whatever symptoms that they did have are now resolving or have resolved without any medication,” District Cluster Nurse Tselane McMillan, RN, said.
School nurses say those who test positive for COVID-19 will isolate for at least 10 days while those who are designated as close contacts will have to quarantine for 14 days. They say this is critical as the virus can take days to present so they urge those quarantining to be tested at day 10 before returning to school for safety.
“This is going to be ongoing for a period of time and we need to all make sure that we’re working together and that we understand the science and that we follow the science. And I know it’s frustrating and it’s not convenient, but as long as we work together and we do these things then that will really help us in the long run,” Chancey said.
Nurses say they are not only working as a team to handle the pandemic, but the entire district is too and they hope families will join as the year continues.
