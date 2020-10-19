Savannah Police seek suspect wanted for aggravated assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A 19-year-old man is being sought in connection to a shooting at Frazier Homes on October 11th.
Police are looking for Jamonte Williams, saying he is wanted for aggravated assault. Officers responded to Frazier Homes in the afternoon of the 11th to find a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. There were several occupants, including a small child in the car.
Tipsters can contact SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime. More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.