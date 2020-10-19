S.C. reports 539 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 539 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.
DHEC said there were also 29 new probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 157,970, probable cases to 6,639, confirmed deaths to 3,449, and 212 probable deaths.
On Friday, DHEC officials submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan which can be viewed here.
State health officials said during the initial stages of the national COVID-19 Vaccination Program, there will be a limited supply of the vaccine.
According to DHEC, that limited supply will be made available to certain identified groups, including front-line medical workers and nursing home residents. COVID-19 vaccine supply is expected to increase substantially and be more widely available to the public in 2021, according to a report.
State health officials said the overarching goal of this plan is the equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state, based on the most current federal guidance and recommendations.
“Safety is the top priority in any vaccine development and no vaccine will be released until it has undergone the rigorous scientific and clinical testing that’s required as part of all vaccine development,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist.
According to Bell, scientists had already begun research for coronavirus vaccines during previous outbreaks caused by related coronaviruses. She said that earlier research provided a head start for rapid development of vaccines to protect against infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The vaccine plan can be seen below.
