Statesboro firefighters raise breast cancer awareness with pink shirts

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Pink might not be the color you associate with big, tough firemen. But every October in Statesboro, it’s the color of choice and for good reason.
If you see Statesboro firefighters over the next month, chances are they’ll be in shirts like this. They design the shirts and pay to wear them as their uniform. They started selling them to the public ten years ago and had no idea they would become so popular. The proceeds go to the Statesboro Bulloch Breast Cancer Foundation.
“The support that we receive every year from the community that want these shirts is just tremendous,” said Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams. “Most years, we sell out or have to make multiple orders.”
He says firefighters risk different types of cancer from their job so they’re only glad to help one of the causes.
Their only request is that you contact them before just showing up so they can safely get you want you need.
