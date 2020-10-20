Barricaded suspect arrested at Hilton Head residential complex

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted suspect has been taken into custody.
Beaufort County deputies were working with the U.S. Marshals Service after a suspect wanted on out-of-state warrants barricaded himself at Cordillo Cabanas.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect, Gary Baker, was arrested peacefully. He was wanted out of Colorado on multiple criminal charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.