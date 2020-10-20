Beaufort Co. extends mask mandate for unincorporated areas

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County has now extended its mask mandate for the unincorporated areas of the county.
As it gets colder and we start shopping for the holidays people are going to be heading inside pretty soon and Beaufort County says there aren’t too many restrictions on how you can do so
Last week we reported on Beaufort County’s decision to let the mask mandate expire
Monday night, the emergency ordinance was renewed.
“The intent of an emergency ordinance says you can do it quickly for an emergency. But really what we needed to do was not keep renewing it but rather to do a regular ordinance," said council member Stu Rodman.
The chairman for the county council told us this decision will allow them to come up with a long-term plan.
“So what we want to do now is refocus on how do we deal with an ordinance that will carry us into the future," said council chairman Joe Passiment.
It’s part of the council’s hope life can get back to normal, quickly.
“We don’t want a mask ordinance forever. That is not what we want. What we do want, is what are the protocols we need to do until there is a vaccine that is going to protect everyone?”
Part of normal life - shopping. There are no longer restrictions on how many people can be inside a store at one time
“Because we think we are doing the right thing.”
But masks are required in every municipality and unincorporated area of Beaufort County.
“All municipalities and the county have a mask ordinance in.”
That’s not likely to change for at least two months. That’s when the current ordinances start to expire.
