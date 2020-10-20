Bryan County High football team prepares to return to play

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Bryan County School District recently suspended play for Bryan County High School’s football team due to positive cases.
There are about 9 days left until football players head back onto the field and fans fill the stands. That’s after the district suspended play for 14 days due to three positive COVID-19 cases.
As of last week, the district confirmed that out of the more than 7,200 students who chose in-person learning district-wide, there were only three positive cases, with 124 students in quarantine due to school-based contact.
Out of the 1,400 teachers who returned to in-person learning within the entire district, 13 tested positive with an additional two staff members in quarantine for school-based close contact.
Bryan County School’s assistant superintendent of operations says they had to suspend play only for Bryan County High football team because of three positive cases, but even still health and safety of students and faculty always comes first.
He says it was beneficial because at last check they have not seen an uptick in cases.
“Any extracurricular activity is important to our educational experience of our students, but when it comes to safety we want everyone to err on the side of caution and we’re going to do what needs to be done to keep our kids safe," said Jason Rogers-Bryan. "Just because whenever you’re talking about close contact tracing especially at a high school, there are many different tentacles that can reach out and touch somebody that might’ve been related to the football activity.”
The team is scheduled to play Jenkins County on the 30th, one day after the 14 day quarantine period is over.
