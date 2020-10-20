Candidates for U.S. House District One, Ga. House District 164 gather for forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Republican and Democratic candidates running for U.S. House District One and Georgia House District 164 gathered at a forum hosted by the Savannah Jaycees to make sure voters know where they stand on the issues that concern them most.
Candidates in both House races discussed a variety of topics that affect all of us like healthcare, the economy, and more.
When it comes to the United States' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Incumbent Congressman Buddy Carter says the U.S. was prepared.
“Certainly we were as prepared as we could’ve been. Certainly it’s important that we learn from what we’ve been through but I just want to keep in mind that if you look at what we have accomplished here and look at what we have a come accomplish as a country. It is indeed outstanding," Carter said.
Democratic challenger Joyce Griggs disagrees.
“The president and his staff should’ve been honest with the American people and told me what was going on. Also, even with the term they’re using the China virus that throws out negative racial over tones, further division but the way they responded to the pandemic is absolutely horrible,” Griggs said.
Griggs says if elected jobs, healthcare, police and social justice reform will be her top priorities.
Congressman Carter says healthcare, the economy and defeating COVID-19 would be at the top of his agenda.
Expanding educational opportunities was also a topic each of the candidates discussed Tuesday night.
Georgia 164 Incumbent Representative Ron Stephens says his work on House Bill 244 will provide greater internet access to rural areas.
“It’s going to create a competition and you’re going to get broadband expanding in all corners ever stayed in there won’t be a child step at a hind if you will when it comes to learning and business is just important. Those businesses will have the opportunity to expand in places they haven’t been able to do before," said Stephens.
His challenger, Democrat Marcus Thompson says he also plans to bring fiber and broadband access to rural and low-income areas.
“Outfitting buses with access points that can go into not just rural areas but poor areas that don’t have access that are in the city and don’t have access to the Wi-Fi either," Thompson said.
Each of the candidates in both races also discussed how they’ll work across party lines to serve the people they represent.
