City of Savannah considering holding off event permits another month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah continues to take a close look at when it’s going to be safe to issue event permits for gatherings in public and city-owned spaces.
COVID-19 has drastically changed the event landscape this year in the city, with major running events going virtual, festivals being postponed until next year and parades being relocated.
It was mid-August when the city made the call to hold off on issuing permits until Oct. 31. Major runs, several festivals and a parade are normally scheduled for the Fall season. But without permits, event organizers have had to come up with more creative ways to hold the event or postponed altogether until next year.
Tuesday, Mayor Van Johnson said the COVID-19 community transmission rate isn’t where it needs to be, and that they’ll have to review the policy month-to-month.
“We’ll probably end up extending it through November. We’ll probably know that for sure by next week. We just have to do things in a safe manner. We just cannot see ourselves in good conscience approving permits for public events in the public space when our numbers are still showing significant community transmission,” Mayor Johnson.
