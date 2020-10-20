Convicted mass murderer makes appeal in 2013 trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide whether a decision by a judge in a 2013 mass murder trial was made in error.
The highest court in the state heard oral arguments on Tuesday. This came seven years after Guy Heinze, Jr. was convicted of beating eight people to death and severely injuring a 3-year-old boy.
Back then, Glynn County Police said they initially thought the victims had been shot to death due to the amount of blood and the severity of their injuries.
Heinze was convicted on all counts. He’s now arguing a trial judge wrongfully allowed the removal of a juror. He claims the judge did that before determining whether Heinze had knowingly agreed to waive his right to maintain the composition of an already selected jury.
The Supreme Court has not yet released its opinion.
We’ll update you when that ruling is made public.
