Cooking for Thanksgiving with Tim: Blackened Green Beans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Centers for Disease Control is warning against large gatherings for the holidays this year, which means more people will be staying home and more people might be cooking Thanksgiving dinner, possibly for the first time.
So, between now and Thanksgiving, Tim will share one side dish a week on Morning Break. By the time the day gets here, there will be more than enough choices to fill your table.
This week, he shows you how to make blackened green beans.
