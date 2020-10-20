Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-20-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure brings very nice and mainly dry conditions to our area today. A coastal trough continues through Friday. This will bring in more clouds and some rain chances. A cold front will push through by early Sunday morning. Showers and storms possible with the front.
In the Atlantic we have Tropical Storm Epsilon several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Epsilon it’s forecast to move to the north-northwest this week and become a hurricane. There is no threat to our area as Epsilon is forecast to track east of Bermuda. In the western Caribbean Sea there is a 10% chance that a tropical system will develop in the next 5 days.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
