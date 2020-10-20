Eagles hold 36-hole lead at Bash in the Boro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Jake Maples fired a 68-69 over the first two rounds to help pace the Eagles in the Bash in the Boro tournament.
The Eagles lead the field by six strokes after 36 holes. Maples (-7) is sitting in second on the individual leaderboard.
Round three play begins Tuesday morning in Statesboro.
TEAM LEADERBOARD
1. Georgia Southern 555
2. Augusta 561
3. Appalachian St. 571
4. Francis Marion 577
5. Wofford 580
6. Troy 583
7. Western Kentucky 595
