Eagles hold 36-hole lead at Bash in the Boro

Maples paced Southern through first two rounds of Eagles' tournament

Eagles hold 36-hole lead at Bash in the Boro
Senior Jake Maples helped pace the Eagles to the lead with a 68-69 showing Monday. At -7, Maples is four shots back of the individual leader. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | October 20, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 1:21 AM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Jake Maples fired a 68-69 over the first two rounds to help pace the Eagles in the Bash in the Boro tournament.

The Eagles lead the field by six strokes after 36 holes. Maples (-7) is sitting in second on the individual leaderboard.

Round three play begins Tuesday morning in Statesboro.

Six other teams are looking up at Southern entering Tuesday's final round.
Six other teams are looking up at Southern entering Tuesday's final round. (Source: WTOC)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Georgia Southern 555

2. Augusta 561

3. Appalachian St. 571

4. Francis Marion 577

5. Wofford 580

6. Troy 583

7. Western Kentucky 595

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.