Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run going virtual this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2020 Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run scheduled for December 5, 2020, will be a virtual event.
Virtual races can be done around the neighborhood, on a local course, or even on a treadmill. The only exception is on the Talmadge Bridge. The race must be completed in a single run just like a real race.
Event organizers say participants do not have to run on Dec. 5. They can plan a run any time between October 25 - December 5, 2020.
