Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run going virtual this year
The 2019 Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | October 20, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 11:35 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2020 Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run scheduled for December 5, 2020, will be a virtual event.

Virtual races can be done around the neighborhood, on a local course, or even on a treadmill. The only exception is on the Talmadge Bridge. The race must be completed in a single run just like a real race.

Event organizers say participants do not have to run on Dec. 5. They can plan a run any time between October 25 - December 5, 2020.

