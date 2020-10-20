Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament raising money for schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s stores focusing more on duty than convenience on Tuesday.
The Parker’s Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament is raising money for schools and healthcare throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Players came to the Club at Savannah Harbor for the 8th annual tournament that raises money in every community where there is a Parker’s store.
Greg Parker tells us this year’s tournament is different but the goal remains the same.
“You know we’re living in trying times, and it’s great to see people come together in the spirit of unity to raise money to support our communities so we’re really happy about it," said CEO Greg Parker.
Since 2011 the Fueling the Community program at Parker’s has donated more than $1 million to schools in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
