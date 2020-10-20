Murder suspect arrested in Liberty County

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) -A Maryland murder and armed robbery suspect has been arrested in Liberty County.
The Coastal News Service reports that Gregory Collins was captured by U.S. Marshals in Hinesville on Monday. Collins was being sought as a suspect in the murder of Lynn Maher, a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf, Maryland.
The Liberty County SWAT Team helped make the arrest. They tell us there was a short standoff between the suspect and law enforcement.
Collins eventually surrendered and was booked into the Liberty County Jail.
