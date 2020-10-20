New kitchen just the beginning for culinary students at TCL

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - At the New River Campus of the Technical College of the Lowcountry, Chef Miles Huff is more than willing to show off their new kitchen.
From the latest cooking technology to some southern kitchen classics.
“We’re in the South. We do a lot of fried chicken, we do a lot of fried fish.”
Every piece of the new kitchen, which just opened this Spring, is as real as it gets.
“You’re using restaurant commercial grade equipment,” said Chef Huff.
Which means for students, “basically, if they can function in this kitchen, they can pretty much walk into any kitchen and function.”
Of course, the goal Chef Huff has for all his students is to do much more than simply function in a kitchen.
“Becoming that executive chef, or that chef owner, or even a lead supervisor.”
Tools they can find right here in this brand-new kitchen and abilities they can take with them wherever they go.
Which admittedly Chef Huff hopes isn’t too far away.
“74 percent of all students where they’re trained, they stay. Once the graduate they stay. We want them stay here in the Lowcountry. We want them to be apart of this growth in the Lowcountry.”
Even as state-of-the-art as this new kitchen is they’re actually cooking up something even bigger.
A brand-new Culinary Institute of the South facility coming in 2021.
“We always like to say this is the doorstep. As we go into the new facility then you’re going to see the grand prize, the Taj Mahal is you will,” said Chef Huff
