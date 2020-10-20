New look Guyton Police Department ushers in new era for city

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - For this small police department in Effingham County, they’ve seen their fair share of hard times.
However, the future is now looking bright for the Guyton Police Department. In fact, you might not even recognize them and to be honest, that’s kind of the point.
“One of the first things I talked about when I was campaigning was the little things in town that needed immediate attention and first and foremost was the police department,” said Guyton Mayor Russ Deen.
The first step, bringing in new Chief James Breletic back in March, who got right to work.
“I told my officers when I got here, I don’t look at sandstorms I look at horizons,” said Chief Breletic.
The first thing on the horizon - the building itself. Starting with a fresh coat of paint and adding space for things evidence and an interview room.
From there they added two new officers, new vehicles, and a new look.
“We’re changing the scheme of our law enforcement package. In the past they were black a dull color. Now we’re bright, you’re able to see us down the street and we want to be seen,” said Chief Breletic.
Changes made to help them better protect their community, and hopefully restore a since of pride in the department, and their town.
“When you extend that pride outward it shows the city that we’re there, we care for you and we need your support,” Chief Breletic says.
Small steps in the right direction giving Mayor Deen confidence in what they’re building.
“Little changes all add up to one big change and that’s a department we can trust, a department we know is going to protect and serve our citizens and be a blessing on our city. I am very grateful for their work and dedication.”
While the department is bringing in plenty of new things this year, Chief Breletic says there’s one thing that still won’t be welcome.
“The only thing is, if you’re going to break the law I suggest you go elsewhere, cause we’ll get you.”
Chief Breletic says the next thing he’s hoping to bring to the department is lap top computers in their cruisers to help keep more officers on the street.
